COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio State fair will be receiving a facelift.

Construction is beginning on a new “Ohio showcase” building, which will feature a food hall selling regional Ohio delicacies, as well as a state history museum. Plus, there will be a new agriculture building, housing community groups and exhibits.

Renovations are also coming to the dairy products building, which houses the beloved butter cow exhibit. Fair managers said they plan to showcase the butter in a “better” way, and make visitors’ viewing experience more enjoyable.

Visitors will see some construction zones when going to the fair this year. The construction will take at least two years.