COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – COSI is teaming up with multiple central Ohio groups to help thousands of students learn about science. Specifically, about what it’s like to work at the zoo.

More than 4,000 students in Franklin County got their very own “steam” kit, with “steam” referring to science, technology, engineering, art and math.

It comes with five hands-on experiments designed around zoology, animal husbandry and sustainability.

The kits were donated with support from COSI, the Columbus Zoo and the Franklin County Board of Commissioners — and they came with a field trip to the science museum.

COSI created the first “steam” kits a couple of years ago as a response to the pandemic.

“One of the problems that happened in the pandemic was schools were struggling in general and especially around science education,” said COSI president and CEO Frederic Bertley. “So COSI was closed so we said well if people can’t come to COSI, we’re gonna put COSI in a box, and that was the birth of the concept of the kits.”

COSI said these kits serve as a reminder that kids are the future, and it will one day be up to them to preserve and advance science.