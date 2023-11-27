COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – It’s one of the premier centers for the arts in Columbus, and now the King Arts Complex is moving further into the future.

With a grant from Google, the complex plans to make its exhibits more immersive and interactive.

The King Arts Complex plans to modernize some of its classic exhibits like the Cradle of Jazz room and the Trans-Atlantic Slave Trade exhibit.

Leaders at the King Arts said it’s a way to illustrate history and art through technology.

“Far too often in our community, there is a digital divide,“ King Arts Executive Director Demetries Neely said. “We want that to be eliminated when they come to the King Arts Complex and reimagine how technology is used today to advance people’s lives and to help us have a better experience.

Google said this is one of a number of projects it hopes to help fund through grassroots organizations.