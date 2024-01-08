COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – For the rest of the month, residents can go skating at the Columbus Metropolitan Library… without skates.

The library’s new “Sockefeller” Center features a synthetic ice-skating rink that offers a safe and fun sliding experience for families.

The sock skating rink was made to celebrate the U.S. Figure Skating Championships happening later this month at Nationwide Arena.

The library has partnered with the Figure Skating Championships to hold a raffle with the winners getting a special prize.

“At all 23 of our locations, our customers can come in and enter their name in a raffle to actually attend the junior rhythm skating event that’s going to be happening during the U.S. Figure Skating Championships,” Columbus Metropolitan Library’s Dorcas Tylor Jones said.

The 23 winners each receive four tickets to the event. The drawing will take place on Jan. 17.