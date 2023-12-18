COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – There was a special early holiday surprise at Nationwide Children’s Hospital on Monday.

Toys were delivered to patients in the burn center, continuing a decade-long tradition.

The Ohio Fire Marshal’s team visited patients, handed out gifts, and taught kids about fire safety. It’s something the team has done for 10 years, giving firefighters the chance to meet those they serve and, in some cases, helped rescue.

“These firefighters have taken their time out to, you know, spend some time outside of that acute setting with these children that they help rescue,” Dr. Rajan Thakkar with Nationwide Children’s Hospital said.

The kids loved the toys, but it wasn’t the only gift. This year, the fire marshal’s office also donated $1,050 to the burn center.