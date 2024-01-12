COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Preschool and pre-K students had special visitors today at the Primrose school in downtown Columbus.

Several Columbus Division of Police officers stopped by in celebration of National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day.

The visit is part of a growing effort by the division to build trust and relationships within the communities they serve, and to show children the people behind the badges.

Students sat in the front seat of a squad car, listened to a story read by officers and learned some general safety tips.

“Anything we can do to bring that positive connection as far as police… We get a lot of ‘Hey, I wanna be a police officer when I grow up.’ And some will say ‘I wanna be a firefighter,’ well by all means.” said community liaison officer Wendell Tolber.

CPD said it will continue its youth outreach later this month at a books and badges event where more officers will read to students.