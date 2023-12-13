COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Columbus Division of Police is giving something good to hundreds of city children in the form of free, brand-new winter coats.

The giveaway is part of an annual partnership between AEP Ohio and Starfish Assignment, a group that builds police-community relationships.

Officers expect to distribute nearly 700 coats this year, even going door to door where they see a need, and they often see that need during their interactions with children in the community.

“Sometimes it’s a community event, but sometimes, it’s just seeing kids walking down the street, or it could be we go to a house because there’s an incident there, you know, we get dispatched to it, and a lot of times what we’ll see is, we’ll see a lot of young kids, kids that just don’t have a basic good coat that going to keep them warm and comfortable in an Ohio winter,” Columbus police Sgt. Fred Brophy said.

The broader goal of the coat distribution is to help improve interaction and dialogue between families and police officers, especially during traumatic situations.