COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Volunteers at St. Stephen’s Community House are gearing up for the 69th anniversary of Christmas Cares, Unions Share.

The event provides more than 3,000 Franklin County families with two weeks’ worth of food at a time when students are home over the holiday break.

“We got 5,000 boxes in today and we’re going to be building the empty boxes, and after we get all the empty boxes built up, we will have another volunteer crew come in and start to fill the boxes,” said Communications Workers of America representative Glen Skeen. “It has to happen in stages because the whole thing is so big.

“Every day, we have close to 40 to 50 volunteers coming in to make this happen,” Skeen added.

On Monday, volunteers from the Phi Beta Sigma fraternity and Ohio State University executed stage one. Stage two gets underway Tuesday when the food arrives. Still to come are sorting, packing, and distribution.

To volunteer, register for a food box, or donate to the effort, click here.