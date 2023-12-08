COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus City Schools and the Columbus Crew have partnered to create a unique, fun way to encourage kids to always attend school.

The Crew installed a “stay in the game” room in Starling Elementary School, complete with a PlayStation five, toys and crew memorabilia.

The partnership between the Crew and CCS began a year ago to promote perfect attendance at school.

In just one year, officials said their partnership has already led to a 7% decrease in chronic absenteeism in Columbus schools.

“When they come to school every day, they have 100% attendance,” said Starling Pre-K8 lead administrator. “The students who have chronic attendence issues, this is going to be an incentive for them to come to school. so they get that extra time to game cause they may not have a playstation at home.”

As a further incentive to promote perfect attendance, the Crew also rewarded some students with new Adidas tennis shoes, sweatshirts and beanies.