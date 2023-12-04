COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Longtime NBC4 meteorologist Ben Gelber is bringing some holiday cheer to people who need it the most.

Gelber and his group “Friday Night Live Music” were at the James Cancer Hospital today, performing traditional shabbat music for patients and workers in the hospital’s lobby.

It’s all in celebration of Hanukkah, which begins Thursday evening.

The group began playing in 2009 and Gelber dedicated the music to his mother, who passed away in 2010.

Today, he spread his love of music to the James, which invited “Friday Night Live Music” to play as a way to brighten their patients’ day.

“A performance venue where people are so deeply moved. people are moved in performances, but this is different,” said Peggy Kohler, James Cancer hospital performing and fine arts manager. “They’re deeply moved by the moment in time it gives them to reflect on something different.”

Ben and his group said they want to share the intrinsic beauty of traditional Jewish melodies, and what better time than around Hanukkah.