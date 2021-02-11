TELFAR + White Castle: Surprising fashion colab aims to satisfy style cravings

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– A cold call led to the unlikely partnership and friendship between America’s oldest fast food chain and the designer of Vogue’s 2020 “It Bag.”

“About five and half years ago we got a phone call on our 800 line,” explained White Castle Vice President Jamie Richardson. “It was from someone who worked with Telfar [Clemens.] They had a short-sighted partner who had canceled on them at the last second right before New York Fashion Week. Telfar is a White Castle fan and they thought, “wouldn’t that be cool if White Castle would be able to sponsor our fashion show.'”

White Castle came through with the sponsorship, which led to more. Including a fashion show after party at a Manhattan White Castle that Richardson fondly calls “one for the record books.”

TELFAR is now a fashion sensation. The company’s unisex shopping bags, which were featured on Oprah’s Favorite Things list last year, are hard to get ahold of and sell out in minutes every time a new batch is released.

TELFAR and The Castle have something in common: we understand the importance of scarcity and great taste. Jamie Richardson, Vice President of White Castle

“They are amazing. I’m so happy and so proud of him and the great success he’s gained. He’s just known everywhere now. He is a global phenomenon,” Richardson added.

The global phenomenon is also the designer of the White Castle employee uniform.

“Our uniforms were something that we dreamed up after the fashion show,” Richardson elaborated while showing off his TELFAR-designed White Castle shirt. “The team members love them. They’re really, really comfortable. And beyond that we realize, we have 10,000 team members who are incredibly loyal to The Castle. More than one in four of them have been with us for 10 years or more. This isn’t about putting a billboard on someone’s back. This is about having something you want to wear on the weekend at home.”

Members of the TELFAR team receive awards from White Castle President and CEO Lisa Ingram

Beyond the uniforms, TELFAR has White Castle streetwear, and Richardson hinted at even more collaboration in the near future.

“As Telfar likes to say, ‘It’s not for you, it’s for everyone.’ We love the apparel. We did a capsule collection that sold out overnight at a party in Brooklyn, so we’ve done a lot of fun things along the way. You’ll be styling if you wear some TELFAR and some White Castle. That’s a perfect combo,” says Richardson.