Teens to have final sentencing in photographer’s death at Hocking Hills

HOCKING HILLS, OH (WCMH) — Two teens who pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter for the death of a photographer at Hocking Hills in 2019, will have their final sentencing Friday.

Jordan Buckley, 16, and Jaden Churchheus, 17, both pleaded guilty in September for the death of Victoria Schafer.

Schafer, a 44-year-old Chillicothe photographer, was was struck and killed by a tree while she was near Old Man’s Cave on Sept. 2, 2019.

Both teens were originally sentenced to a minimum of three years and a maximum of four and a half years, but both had their sentence stayed and the case transferred to juvenile court, where the sentences were to be reconsidered.

Buckley will have his final hearing at 10:30 a.m., and Churchheus will have his final hearing at 1 p.m.

On Wednesday, it was announced a third person had also been charged in Schafer’s death.

Miranda Spencer, 20, of Nelsonville is charged with obstructing justice, a felony. Spencer was with the two teens at Hocking Hills State Park when the other two rolled a log down a hill, striking Schafer.

A Hocking County grand jury brought the charge on Sept. 25 against Spencer, who had testified earlier in the case.