Teens playing with gun led to south Columbus shooting that killed child, injured another

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police Tuesday said a shooting in June that killed one child and injured a second resulted from teens playing with a loaded firearm, not from an unknown intruder opening fire.

Police initially reported witness accounts pointed to a single suspect wearing all black that had entered the West Welch Ave apartment and opened fire on a gathering of family and friends around 12:32 a.m. on June 6, 2019.

The investigation has since revealed the shooting was not the result of an unknown intruder but an accident due to teens playing with a loaded, illegally obtained firearm that was brought to the home.

A 15 year old girl died from her injuries in the shooting. A 14 year old was wounded but survived.

Two teenage boys — aged 14 and 16 — are facing charges in relation to the shooting in consultation with the Juvenile Prosecutor’s Office. The 16 year old is facing reckless homicide and three additional charges; the 14 year old is facing a grand theft – firearm charge.