Teens charged in shooting death of 14-year-old in north Columbus

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Two teens have been arrested in the shooting death of another teen in north Columbus. 

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 9:20 p.m., Wednesday, officers were called to the area of Medina Avenue and E. Hudson Street on the report of a shooting.  

When officers arrived at the scene, they found 14-year-old Nysier Terry suffering from a gunshot wound.   

Medics took the teen to Grant Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.   

Police say Terry was riding in a stolen vehicle with two other people, and were firing a gun at a group of people when he was shot.  

Witnesses were able to identify the suspects, and police arrested 16-year-old Jahmir Antonio Davis out of a reported stolen vehicle.  

According to officers, Davis admitted to the shooting during an interview, which also led to the arrest of 15-year-old Kenyion L. Hairston. 

Both have been arrested on murder charges. 

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to call the CPD Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.   

