Teens charged in death of photographer scheduled to be in court

HOCKING COUNTY, OH (WCMH) — Two teenagers charged in connection with the death of a local photographer at Old Man’s Cave are expected to be in court, Tuesday.

The hearing will determine if Jaden Churchheus and Jordan Buckley, both 16 years old, will be charged as adults for the murder of Victoria Schafer.

Right now, both teens are charged with murder, involuntary manslaughter, felonious assault as well as reckless homicide after Schafer, 44, was struck and killed by a tree while she was near Old Man’s Cave, September 2.

She was pronounced dead on the scene.

According to ODNR, investigators found evidence that suggested the falling section of tree was not a natural occurrence.

The two teens were arrested in early October.

If convicted, the teens could face life in prison.