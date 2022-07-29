PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WCMH) — A teen’s body was pulled from the Scioto River on Thursday after a rescue involving multiple crews who searched the riverbanks and water.

Jeremy Sheppard Jr., 16, had been swimming in the Scioto River on Tuesday afternoon near the State Route 348 bridge near Portsmouth, but wasn’t able to swim to shore, according to a media release from the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office.

Since then rescue crews searched the river and its banks. On Thursday at 5:30 p.m. they found Sheppard’s body downstream, near the State Route 104 bridge over the Scioto River.

The Scioto County Coroner, Dr. Darren Adams, asked for Sheppard’s body to be sent to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office for an autopsy — which is a normal protocol, the sheriff said.

Portsmouth Police and Fire Departments, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Morgan, Valley, and Rush Township Fire Departments, Squad Two, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources and the Rapid Response Services Search & Rescue Team all participated in this difficult call.

This is the second body reported in the Scioto River within a week. Three people found the first body on Sunday near Chillicothe and at first thought it was an injured man on a log.