Teens arrested for robbery, assault of 76-year-old man

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Two teenagers are charged with the assault and robbery of a 76-year-old man Sunday.

According to Columbus Police, Kenyar D. Patterson, 18, and a 17-year-old boy allegedly assaulted the victim as he was trying to get into his Chevrolet Blazer Sunday at approximately 9:33 a.m. on the 1500 block of Neil Avenue.

The suspects allegedly knocked the man to the ground and kicked him repeatedly in the head and demanded his car keys. Police said they took the man’s vehicle by force.

Officers later found the SUV on Arlington Avenue. Both suspects were arrested without incident on the 1500 block of Myrtle Avenue.

The investigation into the crime is continuing.