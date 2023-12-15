COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Juvenile crime is still plaguing central Ohio. Tuesday, two teenagers were arrested in Grove City for allegedly attempting to steal cars. At the same time in Newark, police arrested three teenage girls in connection to a robbery.

In the Newark incident, police reports said one of the girls said during their interviews “she (the clerk) should have known better and just let us do our thing.”

Newark Police said they arrested two 15-year olds and a 17-year old, who they say are all living in the same foster home, for allegedly robbing Brewsky’s Drive Thru Store.

Reports said an employee told them to leave, but the girls charged at her, stole vapes and cookies, then kicked her in the head and left. Police said they found the girls and took them in for questioning.

In the police report an officer’s statement says during interviews the girls “laughed, joked, sang songs, danced and continued to make jokes about what they did at Brewsky’s.One thought it was hilarious that she kicked the clerk.”

He also said “at no time did anyone show any type of remorse for what they did.”

The officer also wrote that one girl bragged about being let out of the Franklin County Juvenile Detention Center just hours after stealing a car with the “Kia Boyz” and running away from police.

Meanwhile, almost 50 miles away in Grove City, police say they charged a 14-year-old and a 15-year-old with attempting to steal a car.

“There was a guest at one of our local high schools, then went out to their vehicle, noticed that the rear windshield was broken and that column was peeled,” said Lt. Justin Gallo with the Grove City Police department.

Gallo said this happened during an after school athletic event. He said multiple cars were hit, and all were Kias and Hyundais.

“It was kind of in three different parking lots. It wasn’t just one,” Gallo said.

Gallo said police found the suspects in less than 24 hours and he does not believe they attended the school.

“We’re blessed in Grove City to have officers to be able to reply to all calls and respond to all calls. So, it is one that with the stolen cars, with juveniles, we have seen an increase. Just like every suburb in central Ohio,” Gallo said.

Newark police said the three girls involved in the robbery were transferred to Lancaster to be submitted for review with the Licking County Juvenile Court.

We reached out to the Franklin County Juvenile Court to get a comment about this ongoing issue. They said the court is the end point, and in order to solve this problem it will take all of us.