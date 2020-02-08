Teens, adults take part in “Night to Shine” prom

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — It was a “Night to Shine” for dozens of teens and adults with many of them getting the prom night experience they otherwise would never get to experience.

The event, hosted at Rock City Church and sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation, honored the men, women, boys and girls with special needs by letting them get dressed up, take a limo to the red carpet, and enjoy an evening of food and dancing.

“This night is so special,” said Rock City Pastor Steve Starka. “We’ve had a blast over the past year planning for tonight, after how much fun we had last year at Night to Shine, and could not wait for this night to get here, to love on our honored guests in a population that oftentimes doesn’t get the love they deserve.”

As a special bonus, all of the guests were named Kings and Queens of the prom.