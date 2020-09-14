Teenagers push for change within Dublin City Schools

DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — A group of teenagers is pushing for change within their school district.

Several Dublin Scioto High School students formed the group ‘Dublin Students Against Racism’ and began circulating a petition. The petition calls for several changes, which the students hope will create a more inclusive and equitable school environment.

As of this writing, 1,425 individuals had signed the petition.

“I’m not sure how many people would have been this responsive to something like this, even just like a couple years ago given how the circumstances in our world have changed since then but yeah, I think it shows the willingness within our community to grow and be better,” said one of the students behind the petition who asked that her name not be published.

List of petitions demands:

Policies to be created pertaining to racism and discrimination, with consequences for those who violate those rules

Hire more diverse teachers, faculty and staff

Order all employees and students to undergo cultural sensitivity training

Hire diversity and inclusion officers

Those who drafted the letter hope to have a meeting with district leaders about their demands, of which they are confident they will see enacted.

“I’d like to not be so cynical about these sorts of things, but I think based off of the response we’ve gotten from the community and just the overwhelming support the petition has gotten, I think that at least over time we will see these changes,” said the student who requested anonymity.

A spokesperson for Dublin City Schools told NBC4 that the superintendent would address “Board policy relating to controversial issues” at Monday’s board of education meeting. Whether the petition will be discussed is unclear.

To view the petition in its entirety, click here.