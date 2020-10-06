Teenager’s dare with gun caused his death, coroner says

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Franklin County coroner is saying that a Columbus teenager who was found shot dead in July died because of a dare gone wrong.

Columbus police found the body of Marcus Peters, 15, the night of July 11 at a residence in the 2200 block of Gerbert Road, the same house that had been the target of a drive-by shooting earlier that week, and they launched a homicide investigation.

But on Tuesday, police announced that the coroner’s office has determined that Peters died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The investigation revealed that Marcus placed a handgun to his head and pulled the trigger on a dare from a friend.

After Marcus was shot, others present removed the handgun and fled without calling 911. The absence of a weapon, in addition to other bulletholes inside and outside the residence, led police to believe someone had killed Peters.

Initial investigation efforts also were hampered when multiple fights, including some with gunfire, broke out over the course of several hours outside the house after police arrived. There were no known injuries from the fights outside the house.

In the days after Peters’ death, a group of about 30 people, including Peters’ grandmother, took part in a rally and asked for an end to the violence.

“I miss my baby,” said Stefani Martin, Peters’ grandmother. “He was too young to die.”