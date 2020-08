COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– A 13-year-old was taken to the hospital in stable condition after being shot in East Linden just before midnight Monday, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Officers say someone fired into the home in the 2400 block of Taylor Rd., and the teenager was hit in the arm.

CPD says the victim was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital and is expected to recover.

No suspect information has been released.