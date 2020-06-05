Teenager in stable condition after shooting in southeast Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police officers were dispatched to the 2200 block of Petzinger Rd at approximately 1:32 p.m. on report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers located 19-year old Gregory Chandler who was suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. The victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition where he was rushed into surgery and later upgraded to stable condition.

Witnesses interviewed at scene stated an unknown male in a white sedan fired multiple gunshots subsequently striking Chandler.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Columbus Police Felony Assault Unit at 614-645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (614-461-8477).

