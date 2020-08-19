Teenager in stable condition after accidentally shooting his hand

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — At approximately 11:46 a.m. on Wednesday, officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Greenfield Dr. on a report of an accidental shooting.

Upon arrival, officers met with with a 14-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound to the hand.

The teenager was transported to a local hospital in stable condition. The boy later told detectives he was handling his handgun when he accidentally shot himself one time in the hand.

The mother of the 14 year old was inside the house sleeping at the time of the shooting.