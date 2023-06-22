COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Franklinton business is hoping to re-open soon after a car drove through its front entrance to break in. The incident was caught on surveillance video and showed the driver then going into the store and leaving with a few boxes.

“For small business owners we try to do something and help the community out and make sales but to come back and have the community hit us back like this, it hurts. It really does,” said Mohamad Salamah, one of the owners of TechCraze.

The incident on West Broad Street happened late Wednesday night. In the surveillance video, the suspect can be seen driving into the front of the store several times before enough damage is done to get inside. It was a teen suspect behind the wheel, police said. The car was a Hyundai and had been stolen from an east side body shop.

“A lot of thefts have been going on with cars and break ins into stores, so many stories that I hear about people getting broken into by somebody driving a car in, they really want to get whatever’s in there,” Salamah said.

Salamah and others spent all day Thursday cleaning up and repairing the store.

“It does take a big hit on us, on our pockets, because we have to come out of pocket for this to get it repaired, and I mean we’re responsible when damages like this happen. We have insurance but I mean insurance only goes so far,” he said. “Rebuild and open back up pretty much. That’s all we can do. Hopefully it doesn’t happen again but that’s hoping. If it does, it’s unfortunate but we have to do what we have to do.”

Salamah said other break ins have happened in the past year, but nothing like what happened Wednesday night. The teen was released into the custody of Franklin County Children Services, according to police.