COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A teenaged boy has died after a golf-cart crash in Lawrence County Thursday afternoon.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 15-yaer-old David Mitchell was driving a 2022 Axis Corporation Golf Cart south on Township Road 1536 and turned onto Township Road 1535. For reasons currently unknown the cart traveled off the left side of the road and overturned.

The Rome Township crash was reported at 4:48 p.m. Mitchell was taken to Cabell Huntington Hospital, across the Ohio River in West Virginia, where he was later pronounced dead.