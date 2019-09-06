Teenager arraigned in alleged rape of woman pushing her child in a stroller on bike trail

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A 16-year-old was formally arraigned in his first court appearance on multiple charges in connection with the alleged rape of a woman pushing a child on a bike path in Columbus in April.

Desmond L. Thomas was arraigned Friday on three counts of rape, two counts of kidnapping, two counts of robbery, and one count of aggravated robbery, all with a firearms specification.

Thomas pleaded not guilty to all charges.

His bond was set at $500,000 surety, $10,000 recognizance.

According to Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O’Brien, on April 12, 2019, 16-year-old Desmond Lee Thomas pulled a gun and sexually assaulted the woman who was pushing her child in a stroller on the Camp Chase bike trail on the west side of Columbus.

Thomas was bound over from juvenile court and a was indicted by a Franklin County Grand Jury.

His next court date has not yet been scheduled.