Teen suffers eye injury in west Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police are investigating a shooting that left a teenager injured in west Columbus.  

According to the Columbus Division of Police, just after 9 p.m., Thursday, officers were called to Mount Carmel West hospital on a walk-in gunshot victim.  

Police say the 14-year-old male had a gunshot wound to his eye and was listed in stable condition.  

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to call the CPD Felony Assault Unit at 614-645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.

