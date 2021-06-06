Teen shot while leaving wedding in northeast Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police say a 19-year old was shot while he and a friend were leaving a wedding in northeast Columbus early Sunday.

Authorities were called to the scene at the Kings Hall on the 2000 block of Northland Plaza Dr. around 3:11 a.m. Sunday.

The victim told police he and a friend were leaving when he heard someone behind them. The victim said he turned around and saw a man with a gun.

The victim told police the man shot at him three times, striking him once in the leg.

Anyone with information on this assault is asked to call Columbus Police at 614-645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS.