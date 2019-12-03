Teen shot twice in one week arrested in connection with armed robbery

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A 16-year-old Columbus teen who reported being shot twice in one week in mid-November has been arrested in connection with an armed robbery.

According to Columbus Police, the robbery victim was walking on Norwood Street on Nov. 9 at approximately 8:25 p.m. when he was accosted by two black teenagers who forced him to go between homes where they removed property and clothing from the victim.

The suspects were allegedly armed with handguns which they used to threaten the victim, police said.

The suspect has been charged with aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony, and robbery, a third-degree felony, both with gun specifications. A second suspect is still being sought.

On Nov. 4, the teen suspect was shot in the right arm. On Nov. 10, he was shot again, this time on his right side.

The suspect was arrested Nov. 21.