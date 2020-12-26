Teen shot in drive-by in north Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A 14-year-old boy was shot in the leg in a drive-by shooting Friday evening.

According to Columbus Police, the boy was riding in a car when he was hit by gunfire.

The victim told police the car he was in was driving in the area of Morse Road and Karl Road at approximately 6:30 p.m. when an unknown person driving a gray vehicle fired into their car.

The victim was grazed on the leg by the gunshots. He was treated at the scene.

The victim was unable to give police a description of the person who shot at him.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus Police at 614-645-3689.