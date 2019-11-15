Teen recovering after being shot near north Columbus school

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A teen was hospitalized after she was shot near a north Columbus school Thursday night.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 7:59pm, officers were called to the area of Parkmoor Elementary School on the report of shots fired.

When officers arrived on scene, they detained two individuals and recovered a firearm.

Shortly after a 16-year-old female walked into a local hospital suffering from a gunshot wound to her upper torso.

The female told police she had been walking with two males in the area of the school when one of them accidentally shot her.

The teen was able to walk home, and a family member transported her to the hospital.

Police continue to investigate the shooting.