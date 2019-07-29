Teen pleads no denial in shooting death of 14-year-old in north Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The 15-year-old charged with shooting and killing another teen in the Linden area has pleaded no denial in a Franklin County juvenile court.

Officers were dispatched to 898 Weldon Avenue just after 8 p.m. Friday on the report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found Xavier Quinn, 14, lying on the floor, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Court records state the 15-year-old admitted to police he accidentally shot Quinn after the gun he was holding discharged, striking Quinn in the chest.

Quinn was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital where he later died from his injury.

The suspect pleaded no denial in juvenile court, Monday, and was released to his grandmother. Court documents show the suspect has no prior records. He will be under electronic monitoring until his next court appearance in September.