Teen pleads guilty to vehicular homicide in February crash

COLLUMBUS (WCMH) — A 16-year-old has pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide and other charges in the death of a 61-year-old man as the result of a crash last February.

Ramadhan Muridi, 16, pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide, failure to stop after an accident, failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, and two counts of receiving stolen property.

According to Columbus Police, Muridi was driving a stolen Chevrolet Cruz, from Lansing, Mich., recklessly and at a high rate of speed when officers attempted to make a traffic stop.

Police said Muridi failed to stop, even after spike strips were used, and continued to drive recklessly until he crashed on S. Hamilton Road, striking Arthur L. Smith, 61, who was crossing the street at the time.

Muridi and four other juveniles, ranging from ages 12-15, who were in the vehicle at the time of the crash were apprehended shortly after running from the scene of the crash.

Three months after being struck in the crash, Smith died from the injuries he sustained.

Muridi faces up to 13 years in prison.