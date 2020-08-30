Teen on bike struck by motorcycle in Hocking County

LOGAN, Ohio (WCMH) — A 13-year-old boy was struck by a motorcycle while he was riding a bicycle in Logan, Hocking County, Saturday afternoon.

The teen, from Laurelville, was riding a bicycle on Middlefork Road near Bailor Road at approximately 5 p.m. when he was struck by the motorcycle, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Athens Post.

The motorcycle was driven by Jerry Crace, 57, of Canal Winchester.

The teen was taken to Children’s Hospital by helicopter. His condition is not known.

Crace and his passenger, Sonhui Crase, were not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

Troopers were assisted at the scene by the Laurelville Fire Department, Hocking County Sheriff’s Office, Hocking County EMS, and Air Evac.