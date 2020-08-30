Teen on bike struck by motorcycle in Hocking County

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
oshpweb_313276

NBC4 Jobs

LOGAN, Ohio (WCMH) — A 13-year-old boy was struck by a motorcycle while he was riding a bicycle in Logan, Hocking County, Saturday afternoon.

The teen, from Laurelville, was riding a bicycle on Middlefork Road near Bailor Road at approximately 5 p.m. when he was struck by the motorcycle, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Athens Post.

The motorcycle was driven by Jerry Crace, 57, of Canal Winchester.

The teen was taken to Children’s Hospital by helicopter. His condition is not known.

Crace and his passenger, Sonhui Crase, were not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

Troopers were assisted at the scene by the Laurelville Fire Department, Hocking County Sheriff’s Office, Hocking County EMS, and Air Evac.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

NBC4 Jobs

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools