CRIME OF THE WEEK: Police still searching for suspects in 2017 killing of teen at party

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police are still searching for the suspect(s) responsible for injuring two people and killing another outside a party three years ago.

On March 11, 2017, police say they received a call about gunshots on the 1600 block of Maryland Avenue.

The police report states, there was a large fight outside a teen party that resulted in gunshots.

Police say three people were injured and transported to local hospitals.

Tyquan K. Lackey was among those people. He died from his injuries, police said.

Police said many people were in the area of the shooting, but fled the scene prior to the police arriving.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for any information leading to the arrest or indictment of the person(s) involved. For more information or to submit a tip, click here.