Teen killed in north Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police are investigating a shooting in north Columbus that left a teenager dead.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 4:08 p.m., Sunday, officers were called to the 5300 block of Hazelwood Road on the report of a shooting.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a 14-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police say the teen had been walking in the area when he was confronted by a group of males in a stolen vehicle. During the confrontation, one of the males in the vehicle pulled a gun and shot the teen.

According to police, after the shooting the males drove from away before crashing the vehicle and running from the scene near the intersection of Tamarack and Forest Village.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to call the CPD Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.