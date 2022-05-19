MOOREFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A 17-year-old is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Moorefield Township.

Around 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Koda L. Austin, of Springfield, was traveling westbound on State Route 334 in a Ford Focus when he reportedly failed to yield at a stop sign while turning left onto southbound State Route 72, crashing into a northbound Honda CR-V, according to a news release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Austin was pronounced dead at the scene, and an 18-year-old passenger was taken to Miami Valley Hospital with serious injuries, the OSHP said.

The 36-year-old driver of the Honda CR-V sustained minor injuries, and a 31-year-old passenger was taken to Springfield Regional Medical with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the release. A 1-year-old child in the Honda CR-V also sustained minor injuries, the OSHP said.

The highway patrol continues to investigate the crash.