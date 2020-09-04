Teen killed in Fairfield County crash

sirens_43897

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, OH (WCMH) — Deputies in Fairfield County say a teenage girl was killed in a crash, Thursday morning. 

According to the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office, at about 11:58 a.m., Thursday, deputies were called to the intersection of U.S. 22 and Sand Hill Road on the report of a two-vehicle crash. 

Deputies say a 2012 Kia Sporta, driven by Sophia Mazgay, 17, and a 2000 Peterbilt dump truck had crashed in the intersection.  

Mazgay was taken to Fairfield Medical Center and later to Grant Medical Center where she died from her injuries sustained in the crash. 

The driver of the dump truck was also taken to Fairfield Medical Center. His condition has not been released.  

Deputies continue to investigate the crash.   

