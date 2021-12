COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A teenager was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital Wednesday afternoon following a shooting on the southeast side of Columbus.

According to Columbus police, the shooting took place on the 2000 block of Winslow Drive.

Police said the 13-year-old victim suffered a minor wound to the head after being shot in a drive-by incident. The victim was reported in stable condition and is expected to survive the injury.

No further information is available at this time.