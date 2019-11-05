Teen injured in south Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A teenager has been hospitalized and an 18-year-old has been charged after a shooting in south Columbus.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 8:48pm, Monday, officers were called to an apartment in the 600 block of E. Morrill Avenue on the report of a shooting.

When police arrived on scene, they found a 16-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound to the right bicep.

The teen told officers he was behind one of the apartments when an unknow person shot him.

The teen was taken to Grant Medical Center in stable condition.

A witness told police that Keandre D. Dannals, 18, had stuck his arm out of an upstairs window of the apartment and fire single shot at the teen victim.

Columbus police continue to investigate but ask anyone with information to call the CPD Felony Assault Unit at 614-645-4189 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.