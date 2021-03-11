Teen injured in shooting near Bishop Hartley High School

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A shooting near Bishop Hartley High School sent a teen to the hospital, overnight.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 1:07 a.m., Thursday, officers were called to the 1200 block of Zettler Road on the report of a shooting.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a 17-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen. The victim was taken to an area hospital where he is expected to survive his injury.

The teen told police someone had knocked on the door of the home, and when he asked who it was, someone began firing several shots through the door and the side of the house, striking the victim once.

Police say both hand gun and rifle rounds were determined to have been shot into the home.

Police ask anyone with information on this shooting to call the Columbus Police Felony Assault Unit at 614-645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.

This is the second report of shots fired in the area this week. On Tuesday, no injuries were reported when a bullet struck the Bishop Hartley High School gymnasium, while students were inside taking a test.