Teen injured in east Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A teenager was injured after a shooting in east Columbus.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, a 15-year-old male was with two other people along E. Livingston Avenue near Grattan Road, when an unknown suspect fire a single shot at him, striking the teen in the leg.

The victim was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital, and police say he should recover from his injury.

Police ask anyone with information on this shooting to call 614-645-4141 or central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.