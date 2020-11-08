Teen injured in drive-by shooting in North Linden

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Credit: PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP via Getty Images)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A 17-year-old boy was injured after being shot in North Linden Sunday afternoon.

Columbus Police said the shooting happened at approximately 1:15 p.m. on the 1800 block of Oakland Park Avenue.

According to police, the victim was walking on Oakland Park Avenue with another juvenile when an older model gold four-door vehicle pulled next to the victims and yelled at them. Police said multiple gunshots were fired from the car.

The victim was shot once in the lower leg. He was taken to an area hospital, where he is listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Columbus Police at 614-645-4141.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

NBC4 Jobs

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools