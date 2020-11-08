Teen injured in drive-by shooting in North Linden

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A 17-year-old boy was injured after being shot in North Linden Sunday afternoon.

Columbus Police said the shooting happened at approximately 1:15 p.m. on the 1800 block of Oakland Park Avenue.

According to police, the victim was walking on Oakland Park Avenue with another juvenile when an older model gold four-door vehicle pulled next to the victims and yelled at them. Police said multiple gunshots were fired from the car.

The victim was shot once in the lower leg. He was taken to an area hospital, where he is listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Columbus Police at 614-645-4141.