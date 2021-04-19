Teen in critical condition after shooting in the Hilltop area

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A 13-year-old was hospitalized in critical condition after a shooting in the Hilltop area, Monday.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 1:52 a.m., Monday, a suspect approached the rear of a home along N. Warren Avenue and fired six times into the house.

A 13-year-old boy was in his bedroom at the time of the shooting and was struck in the lower right portion of his back.

He was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

Police say there were no witnesses, and they continue to investigate.

Anyone with information on this shooting can call the Columbus Police Felony Assault Unit at 614-645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.