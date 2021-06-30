Teen hospitalized in east Columbus shooting

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A teen was injured after a shooting in east Columbus early Wednesday morning. 

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 3:22 a.m., officers were called to the 3100 block of Astor Avenue on the report of a shooting.  

Shortly after, a second call came into dispatchers stating that the victim and his brother were walking on Astor Avenue when the shooting occurred.  

The 15-year-old male victim was found in the 900 block of Ashburton Road. He was taken to an area hospital in critical condition but was later stabilized. Police say the victim is expected to survive his injury. 

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to call the Columbus Police Felony Assault Unit at 614-645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.   

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

Get severe weather email alerts

Don't Miss

Local News

Shooting at Hilltop gas station leaves one person dead

Updated Morning Forecast: June 30, 2021

75 years of Highlights for children

More help for renters

New COVID-19 variant raises concerns

Primary One mobile unit

More Local News