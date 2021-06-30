Teen hospitalized in east Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A teen was injured after a shooting in east Columbus early Wednesday morning.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 3:22 a.m., officers were called to the 3100 block of Astor Avenue on the report of a shooting.

Shortly after, a second call came into dispatchers stating that the victim and his brother were walking on Astor Avenue when the shooting occurred.

The 15-year-old male victim was found in the 900 block of Ashburton Road. He was taken to an area hospital in critical condition but was later stabilized. Police say the victim is expected to survive his injury.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to call the Columbus Police Felony Assault Unit at 614-645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.