Teen found shot multiple times in the Hilltop area

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A teen was injured after a shooting in the Hilltop area Wednesday night.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 9:49pm, officers were called to the 100 block of S. Burgess Avenue on the report of a male lying on the porch of a house.

When officers arrived on scene, they found the 17-year-old victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The teen was taken to an area hospital in serious condition.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to call the CPD Felony Assault Unit at 614-645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.