BEAVER PIKE, Ohio (WCMH) — A teenager is dead and three other people, including two children, were injured in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday in Jackson County.

According to the Jackson Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a 28-year-old woman was driving east on the 1300 block of Beaver Pike at approximately 3:12 p.m. when the 2003 Buick Century drove off the side of the road, hit a culvert, and overturned into a creek.

Nikilia Dale, 17, of Jackson, was pronounced dead at the scene. She was a front passenger in the car.

The driver suffered serious injuries and was flown to Grant Medical Center.

Two juveniles in the back of the vehicle sustained serious injuries and were both flown to Nationwide Children’s Hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.

OSHP was assisted at the scene by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, Liberty Township Fire Department, Jackson County EMS, and the Jackson County Coroner.