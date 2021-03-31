Teen dies following water rescue near Delaware dam

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — A teen who was pulled from the water near the Delaware dam has died, according to sheriff deputies.

Deputies say 17-year-old Nabin Bhandari, of Columbus, died around midnight, Wednesday, after the water rescue Tuesday.

Bhandari, a Westerville Central High School student, was one of three teens who were walking on a wall at the bottom of the dam to go fishing when their feet were swept out from under them by the water, according to Tri Township Fire Department Chief Troy Morris.

The Westerville City School District released the following statement in regards to Bhandari’s death:

We are saddened to learn about the passing of Nabin Bhandari and extend our deepest sympathies to his family and friends. We also extend our sympathies to the family and friends of the individual who attempted to save him during this unfortunate accident. Despite our schools being on spring break this week, we are working to make counseling staff available to anyone needing additional support to process this loss to our school community. We will share those details directly with families and staff once they are finalized.

Melvin Guerra Salvador, 20, from Columbus, died after jumping into the water to save one of the teenagers.

Morris said two people were able to get themselves out of the water before crews arrived, but two more remained in the water.

Morris estimated the two were in the water for about an hour.

In addition to Tri Township and the sheriff’s office, several other departments responded to help out at the scene. Morris said the Army Corp of Engineers closed down the dam to aid in the search.