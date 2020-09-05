Teen dies following August drive-by shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One teen has died following injuries he sustained from a shooting on I-270 at Hall Rd. on August 13.

Police say the 16-year old was pronounced dead around 12:45 p.m. Saturday morning.

The drive-by shooting occurred around 10:30 p.m. August 13 when police say the two teens were driving on I-270 at Hall Rd. Unknown suspects began shooting at the teens’ vehicle, according to police.

The 16-year old was transported to an area hospital in critical condition and died Saturday.

A 17-year old was transported in stable condition.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident, is asked to call the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at (614) 645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-TIPS.